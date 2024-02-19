Apple Vision Pro 2 “at least” 18 months away, next-gen AirPods expected in 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro hasn’t even arrived in Canada, but the rumour mill is already kicking into high gear surrounding the “Vision Pro 2.”

It should be no surprise that Apple is already looking to launch a next-gen version of its AR/VR headset. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes in his PowerOn newsletter that the next iteration is “at least 18 months away.”

If the timing is accurate, Apple now has months to take in customer feedback and iterate on its innovative $3,499 USD (roughly $4,716 CAD) piece of tech. Part of this is asking customers returning their headsets why they’re bringing them back in order to assess what to improve.

In the early stage of Vision Pro’s life, Apple is seemingly taking a more cautious approach. Rather than develop and release a new version each year, it could seemingly be a year-and-a-half to two years between each model.

Gurman recently reported that Apple’s Vision Products Group believes it needs four generations to reach Vision Pro’s “ideal form.” With this in mind, we might see Vision Pro reach this state by 2029 or 2030, barring any delays or other hiccups.

Meanwhile, Gurman also provided updates on Apple’s AirPods. It’s rumoured that the fourth-generation AirPods and an updated pair of AirPods Max may arrive in “late 2024.” The plan to launch both products is “still underway” according to PowerOn. Upon the launch of two new 4th-Gen models, Apple is rumoured to have plans to discontinue the 2nd-Gen and 3rd-Gen AirPods.

According to the report, the upcoming AirPods Max will support USB-C charging instead of Lightning, furthering Apple’s adoption of the port format across its devices. New colour options may also be on the horizon.

Looking ahead, 2025’s AirPods Pro could feature an “updated chip.” However, beyond this, there’s no indication of what new features Apple could bring to its new high-end AirPods.

Source: PowerOn Via: MacRumors