How to watch the NBA All-Star game in Canada

The 2024 All-Star game will be available on TSN in Canada

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 18, 20244:00 PM EST 0 comments

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is set to tip-off on Sunday, February 18th, featuring the league’s best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The event is taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis.

If you’re thinking about watching the game in Canada, read on for some streaming options:

Teams

Eastern Conference:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Joel Embiid
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Damian Lillard
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Bam Adebayo
  • Paolo Banchero
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Tyrese Maxey
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Julius Randle
  • Trae Young
  • Scottie Barnes

Western Conference:

  • LeBron James
  • Luka Doncic
  • Kevin Durant
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Devin Booker
  • Steph Curry
  • Anthony Davis
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Paul George
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • Karl-Anthony Towns

How to watch

The 2024 All-Star game will be available on TSN in Canada. If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes TSN, you can tune in to watch the game live on Sunday, February 18th, at 8pm ET.

If you want to stream the event online, your best bet is Sportsnet+. The service is available via a subscription. A ‘Standard’ Sportsnet+ subscription starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per annum.

Additionally, you can also sign in to Sportsnet+ through your TV provider account. Participating TV providers for Sportsnet+ include Rogers, Bell, Bell Aliant, TELUS, Shaw, Cogeco, Sasktel, NorthwestTel, Eastlink, Hay Communications, V Media, and more.

Elsewhere, sports bars and restaurants in Canada are likely to be streaming the game. Make calls ahead of time to book your spot if you don’t want to stream the event at home!

Image credit: NBA

