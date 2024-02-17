Where to stream the OG Avatar: The Last Airbender in Canada

For years, Netflix has been toiling away at a live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Initially, original Avatar creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were involved but left the project in 2020, citing creative differences with Netflix. The live-action series will premiere on Netflix on February 22nd, and so far, reviews have been somewhat mixed.

But regardless of where you stand on the polarizing adaptation, one thing’s for sure: the original series remains a masterpiece. Therefore, you might want to revisit it, especially amid the upcoming live-action version. In Canada, you have a few options.

For one, the entire three-season series is streaming on Netflix. The service starts at $5.99/month (with ads) or $16.99/month (ad-free) and is available on the web, Android, iOS, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more.

On top of that, the full series is streaming on Paramount+. The service starts at $9.99/month and is available on the web, Android, iOS, smart TVs, gaming consoles and more. Paramount+ is also an add-on channel on Prime Video.

Image credit: Nickelodeon