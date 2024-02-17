Telecom news roundup: Bell, Telus, Rogers and others present their cases on the CRTC’s wholesale internet review [Feb. 10-16]

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) heard from telecom advocates, critics and service providers in a week-long public hearing over its wholesale internet review. Details on the presentations, as well as an outline of other telecom news from the past week, are outlined below.

News

The Federal Court of Appeal has denied Bell’s request to stay a regulatory decision ordering it to provide competitors access to its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network.

Rogers is redirecting Fido customers looking for internet services to its website.

The CRTC will conduct arbitration between Québecor and Telus for Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) rates.

Beanfield wants the CRTC to investigate bulk agreements.

Koodo now lets some customers bundle mobile, internet, and streaming services through its Happy Stack bundle option.

Bell restricts its 75GB bundled plan option to customers bringing their own devices.

Telus and Samsung have announced a partnership to build Canada’s first commercial virtualized and open radio access network (RAN).

Fizz is now available in southern Ontario.

Bell has started implementing price hikes for mobile customers.

SaskTel has started to roll out its 5G network in Prince Albert.

Vidéotron is offering a new international mobile plan with access in 24 countries.

Manitoba Coalition hopes the CRTC’s internet review addresses the province’s lack of internet competition.

Eastlink asked the CRTC to stray away from a wholesale internet model that would allow competitors to access its network.

Bell wants the CRTC to impose conditions like speed caps in its framework, while Telus wants the commission to focus on the eligibility of service providers accessing incumbent networks.

Cogeco, Rogers, and Vidéotron urge the CRTC to focus on business cases for internet networks.

TekSavvy calls on the CRTC to urgently grant resellers wholesale fibre access.

Government

The Canadian government wants to hear why Bell cut nine percent of its workforce last week.

Deals

Public Mobile rolls out a 30GB 5G plan for $34/month.