How to watch UFC 298 in Canada: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

The highly anticipated UFC 298, featuring Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria, takes place on Saturday, February 17th, 2024.

UFC 298 is taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Early Prelims kick off at 6:30pm ET. Prelims start at roughly 8pm ET, while the main event will start at roughly 10pm ET, but that time might change depending on the length of preceding fights.

If you are a Canadian UFC fan, you might be wondering how to watch UFC 298 live. Here are some options for you to catch all the action from the event.

Schedule

Early Prelims:

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick

Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn

Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow

Prelims:

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Justin Tafa

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern

Main event:

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry

Co-Main : Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

How to watch

Canadians have quite a few options to choose from to tune into UFC 298. Early Prelims will be available on UFC’s Fight Pass service, while Prelims can be viewed on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The UFC 298 main event is strictly PPV (pay-per-view), available to stream on Sportsnet, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass, Rumble and YouTube.

Fight Pass is available on a monthly and annual subscription basis and gives you access to early prelim fights, preliminary card fights, and exclusive main cards for eight UFC Fight Nights, with access to all other Fight Night main cards after they air.

UFC Fight Pass monthly subscription costs $9.99, while its annual subscription costs $95.99.

Fight Pass is available on the web, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and more. Find all supported devices here.

To watch the prelims and the main card, Canadians would have to purchase the event PPV for $64.99. You can purchase the PPV directly for $64.99 without subscribing to UFC’s Fight Pass. Simply head to the UFC website, create a free account and order just the PPV. Purchase of the PPV includes viewing for 24 hours from the event start time.

Elsewhere, Sportsnet is also broadcasting the event in Canada. Head to Sportsnetplus.ca and create a free account. Head to the UFC 298 PPV here, and you can purchase it for $64.99.

UFC 298 will also be available to stream on YouTube and Rumble for the same $64.99 PPV cost.

Elsewhere, several Canadian cable providers are offering access to UFC 298.

Bell is one of the carriers providing PPV access to the UFC 298 main card. The PPV can be purchased via Fibe TV by visiting channel 994, on the Fibe TV app by visiting fibetv.ca, and via satellite TV connection by tuning into channel 832 (HD) and channel 399 (SD). Learn more about Fibe TV here.

Rogers’ Ignite TV is also offering the UFC 298 PPV. Simply go to channel 499 to order the PPV. Digital TV customers can visit channel 348 (HD) or call 1-866-400-9284 if human assistance is required.

Learn more about Rogers’ Ignite TV here.

UFC 298 is also available to purchase through Shaw Direct for $64.99. To order, press the ‘menu’ button on your remote and head over to the ‘Pay-per-view’ section. Then select ‘PPV Search’ and look for UFC 298. On the right of the screen, you’ll find an order ID. Make a note of it and call 1-866-782-7778, then follow the prompts.

Learn more about Shaw Direct, and how to order the PPV here.

Vidéotron users can get access to the UFC 298 main card via its flanker Indigo Entertainment. Simply select the Indigo channel by going to channel 351 (SD) or 753 (HD), press the ‘guide’ button and select UFC 298. Enter your PIN to confirm the purchase, and you’re good to go!

Eastlink customers can head over to PPV channel 690 and locate UFC 298. From there, follow the on-screen instructions to order the PPV.

Learn more about how to order PPV events via Eastlink here.

Image credit: UFC