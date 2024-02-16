Vidéotron rolls out international mobile plan with access in 24 countries

Québec residents can access a new international mobile plan through Vidéotron.

The plan offers mobile coverage in Canada and more than 24 countries in Europe and North and South America. A full list of included countries is outlined below.

It comes with 25GB of data and unlimited calling and texting in Canada and the included countries. The plan also offers an additional 100GB of bonus data annually in Canada. It costs $70/month but can be purchased for $55/month if bundled with internet services.

Vidéotron also offers Canada-U.S. and Canada-France travel plans.

Included countries in North and South America:

United States (including Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and Alaska)

Mexico

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Martinique

Guadeloupe

French Guiana

Costa Rica

Bahamas

Bermuda

Panama

Included countries in Europe:

Mainland France and Corsica

Italy and Vatican City (except St. Martin)

Spain

Germany

United Kingdom (including Great Britain, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man)

Portugal

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Austria

Ireland

Greece

It’s worth noting that Freedom, which is owned by Vidéotron’s parent company Quebecor, also launched an international plan last year, offering use in Canada and in 73 destinations for $65/mo. However, Freedom’s coverage is fairly limited in Quebec.

Source: Vidéotron