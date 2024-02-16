Nest Aware subscription fees rise 25 percent in Canada

Canadian Nest Aware subscribers will now have to pay a higher monthly/annual subscription fee.

Nest Aware customers in Canada are receiving emails regarding the price hike for both Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus plans in Canada. The price increase aligns with Google’s adjustments in the U.S. The Canadian price increase comes roughly six months after Google increased the Nest Aware subscription price in the U.S.

The new pricing will come into effect with the user’s next bill.

Here’s a breakdown of the new pricing:

Nest Aware:

Monthly: $8 > $10

Annual: $80 > $100

Nest Aware Plus:

Monthly: $16 > $20

Annual: $160 > $200

“You may refuse this change and cancel your subscription without cost, penalty or cancellation indemnity by sending us a notice to that effect no later than 30 days after the amendment comes into force,” wrote Google in the email.

The price hike might prompt some users to re-evaluate the subscription and potentially find alternative solutions that better suit their requirements. If you’re a Nest Aware customer, check your email for details.

Elsewhere, there has also been chatter about a Google One all-in-one subscription that would pair it with Nest Aware, but Google hasn’t confirmed the rumours yet.