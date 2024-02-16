Apple puts foldable iPhone on hold as screens weren’t good enough: report

Apple was working on a foldable handset that’s rumoured to launch sometime in the next couple of years. However, a new report indicates that the Cupertino company paused development due to issues with its foldable displays.

MacRumors has reported on a rumour from Fixed Focus Digital, which indicates that the latest foldable panels made by Samsung broke down after several days under Apple’s internal testing. Due to this, Apple has put the project on pause for the foreseeable future.

Samsung has been a supplier of display panels used in Apple devices and has even provided foldable panel samples to Apple devices. A report indicates that Samsung is improving its operation efficiency to prepare for Apple’s foldable products.

Another report from The Information indicates that Apple is working on at least two different foldable iPhone prototypes for at least the last five years. Both prototypes fold width-wise like Samsung’s Z Flip series.

Apple is also said to be working on a foldable iPad, but it’s unclear if this report has impacted the launch of the company’s foldable tablet.

No matter what, it seems like we’ll have to wait several years before the launch of foldable iPhones. Hopefully, a foldable iPad will come sooner rather than later. I’d love one that could possibly replace my iPad mini.

Source: MacRumors