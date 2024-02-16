Apple is working on an AI tool that can animate images with text prompts

Apple has announced a new prototype artificial intelligence tool called Keyframer, which allows users to generate animations from a single image by providing text instructions. The company detailed Keyframer in a research paper published on February 8th.

The tool, which was developed after conducting interviews with professional animation designers and engineers, has graphics professionals as its key target audience, who would be able to use it to quickly experiment with ideas before working on them using conventional methods, as shared by 9to5Mac.

Apple says that Keyframer is more powerful than similar existing tools because it enables users to fine-tune their thoughts and ideas, either by using more text prompts or by manually editing the CSS code that the AI system produces.

In an example shared in the paper, the researchers fed the AI tool an image of Saturn and asked the tool to make it spin. Similarly, a different prompt on the same photo for different coloured fading backgrounds yielded favourable results.

Apple is expected to roll out some AI features as part of iOS 18, and we’ll likely hear more about it at WWDC 2024. However, don’t expect Keyframer to be a part of the update, as it is still in the early stages of development.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac