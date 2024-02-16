First Android 15 Developer Preview is here

Google dropped the first Android 15 Developer Preview with tons of under-the-hood tweaks and a focus on tightening up communication between hardware and software.

Developer Previews are the first stage in Google’s typical multi-step pre-release period. We’ll have Developer Previews until the Android 15 betas arrive in the spring, and then several beta releases as Google works toward platform stability in June. The pre-release saga will wrap up with the final Android 15 release sometime after July.

Many of the updates in the first Developer Preview relate to Android’ Dynamic Performance Framework, according to The Verge. The changes should help Android devices respond better to demands on their GPU, CPU and thermal system. It should also improve the power efficiency of apps with long-running background tasks.

Meanwhile, other changes include stronger malware protections and the latest version of Google’s Privacy Sandbox, an effort from the company to allow targeted ads in apps without harming user privacy too much.

Finally, Android 15 includes support for a partial screen recording feature, camera improvements for third-party apps, and more. While these aren’t exactly the most exciting changes, performance and power efficiency improvements will always be welcome. And there will likely be some flashier features that emerge as we get closer to spring.

