Xbox confirms four of its games are coming to other platforms

After weeks of rumours, Xbox has confirmed that it will release four of its games on other platforms.

Microsoft Gaming CEO announced the news alongside other Xbox leadership in a new episode of the Official Xbox Podcast. While he wouldn’t confirm what these games would be, he did note that they wouldn’t be last year’s Starfield or the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. He also didn’t mention specific platforms, but speculation is that titles would come to both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Elaborating on the business move, Spencer said the company looked at titles that have already been on Xbox and PC for over a year. Two of these will be “community-driven,” which lines up with rumours that the multiplayer pirate game Sea of Thieves will come to PS5 and Switch.

Additionally, he said the other two games would be smaller fan-favourite titles, which seemingly would be Bethesda’s acclaimed Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush, as previously rumoured.

Spencer added that Xbox has no multiplatform releases to confirm beyond those four games, but reassured fans that they shouldn’t look at these titles as evidence that all of its games will suddenly come to all platforms. “Four games, no promise beyond that,” said Spencer. “So if you’re on those other platforms and you see these four games coming, please don’t take it as some signal that everything’s coming. It’s not.”

Overall, Xbox says bringing these games to more platforms is a necessary part of the company’s larger goal to reach more players and grow the brand.

“Over the next five or ten years, exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry,” noted Spencer.

