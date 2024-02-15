SaskTel’s 5G network makes its way to Prince Albert

SaskTel has started to roll out its 5G network in Prince Albert.

The Saskatchewan-based service provider’s network offers data speeds up to 1.2Gbps. The company states this figure will increase as the network matures. A larger network capacity and ultra-low latency will also be part of the future 5G benefits.

To connect with the network, customers need to be within a 5G coverage area and have a compatible device and wireless plan.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are committed to working with the City to ensure all residents of Prince Albert will be able to enjoy the unparalleled speed and reliability of our 5G network,” SaskTel CEO Charlene Gavel said in a press release.

The rollout is part of SaskTel’s plans to expand its 5G and fibre networks through a $1.6 billion capital investment across the province over the next five years. The investment has also brought SaskTel’s 5G network to dozens of cell towers covering rural communities including Lemberg, Brock and Paynton.

Image credit: City of Prince Albert

Source: SaskTel