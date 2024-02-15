fbpx
Forget Barbie and CeraVe: Michael Cera’s true love is the Kyocera flip phone

Cera is turning into a memelord

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 15, 20241:24 PM EST 0 comments

CeraVe’s SuperBowl ad, arguably one of the best ads of the night, featured Canadian actor and musician Michael Cera, who claimed to be the founder of the skincare brand.

That, of course, was a joke for the ad, and Cera isn’t the founder.

While talking about the ad and how CeraVe approached him for it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cera mentioned that he’s not on social media, mainly because he doesn’t use a smartphone. Instead, he uses a basic flip phone made by… Kyocera. Yes, KyoCERA.

If this too is a joke just for the appearance at the night show, or if Cera actually uses a Kyocera flip phone is unclear, but it’s a funny bit nonetheless. (He does say he’s “very happy with it.”) The ball is now in your court, Kyocera: embarace the meme and make an ad campaign out of it.

Check out Cera’s appearance on the Tonight Show below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lI_z1HXow7o&t=2s

