Megan Thee Stallion to present at 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Crunchyroll has revealed the musical performances, celebrity presenters and the official theme song for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Megan has been known as a long-time anime fan. She’s even cosplayed as characters from my favourite anime, Jujustu Kaisen, alongside My Hero Academia and Soul Eater.

They need to make me an anime character NOW — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 4, 2019

The MCU’s and Markham Ontario’s Iman Vellani will also be a presenter at the event.

Warning: The rest of the article is going to get progressively weebier.

Megan and Vellani will be joined by season 10 Drag Race winner Aquaria, NFL player Demarcus Lawrence, fashion creator Nava Rose, director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joaquim Dos Santos and more.

There will be a musical performance by Yoasobi, who’s created openings for series like Oshi No Ko, Beastars, Frieren and more. Other performances include Shing02 with OMA, SPIN MASTER A-1, Hiroyuki Sawano, and Kohta Yamamoto.

The Anime Awards take place on March 2nd in Tokyo, Japan.

Image credit: Crunchyroll