Google’s foldable prototype ‘Jumbojack’ for sale online

Jumbojack is allegedly a prototype device Google used to test the Android foldable experience before the Pixel Fold

Dean Daley
Feb 15, 20242:11 PM EST 0 comments

Before Google had its own foldable handsets, it used Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 hardware to test its Android 12L software. This alleged test device, codenamed ‘jumbojack’ is now up for sale.

The picture shows that the handset has big bezels and an odd camera selfie that seems pretty off.

According to Mishaal Rahman, back in 2021, there were purported leaks that Google was working on an experimental foldable device named Jumbojack. This is likely what this handset is.

Google is currently working on the Pixel Fold 2, according to many rumours online. Reportedly, the handset features 16GB of RAM, a taller body that’s more similar to the OnePlus Open and offers ‘Pixie AI,’ which will replace Google Assistant — although that might now be Gemini AI, it’s unclear.

The Pixel Fold 2 likely won’t come to market until October, alongside the Pixel 9 series.

Source: Mishaal Rahman

