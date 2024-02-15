Google’s foldable prototype ‘Jumbojack’ for sale online

Before Google had its own foldable handsets, it used Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 hardware to test its Android 12L software. This alleged test device, codenamed ‘jumbojack’ is now up for sale.

This is allegedly "jumbojack", a prototype Google used to test the Android software experience on foldables before they had working Pixel Fold prototypes. The hardware is Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 while the software is Android 12L. Someone naughty put this up for sale online👿 pic.twitter.com/9GbTWj1CU4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 14, 2024

The picture shows that the handset has big bezels and an odd camera selfie that seems pretty off.

According to Mishaal Rahman, back in 2021, there were purported leaks that Google was working on an experimental foldable device named Jumbojack. This is likely what this handset is.

Google is currently working on the Pixel Fold 2, according to many rumours online. Reportedly, the handset features 16GB of RAM, a taller body that’s more similar to the OnePlus Open and offers ‘Pixie AI,’ which will replace Google Assistant — although that might now be Gemini AI, it’s unclear.

The Pixel Fold 2 likely won’t come to market until October, alongside the Pixel 9 series.

Source: Mishaal Rahman