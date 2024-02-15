Diablo IV will land on Xbox Game Pass on March 28

As part of a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft announced some key updates on the Xbox business.

Without going into too much detail about the specific titles, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced that four Xbox-exclusive titles will soon be available on other major consoles. The podcast also revealed the first Activision Blizzard title to land on Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV will arrive on Game Pass on March 28th. The action role-playing dungeon crawl title will be available to all 34 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and it is likely that other Activision titles will soon follow suit. This could mean that Game Pass subscribers might soon be able to play several Call of Duty iterations, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Candy Crush, and many more directly via their subscription.

Commenting on the addition of the title to Game Pass, Sarah Bond, president of Xbox, said, “It’s all part of our commitment to make Xbox, the Xbox experience, and the games that we build as widely available as possible.”

Microsoft completed its $69 billion (about $94.2 billion CAD) acquisition of Activision Blizzard back in October 2023.

As part of the podcast, Bond also teased a next-gen console with the ‘largest technical leap’ ever seen in a hardware generation. Read more about it below:

Source: Xbox