Check your bills: Bell is increasing mobile plan prices this month

Bell customers who haven’t paid much attention to their mobile phone bill might want to give it a look as the company starts to implement price hikes.

The service provider reportedly informed both Bell and Virgin Plus customers of the price hike in their December bill. The range of the hikes remains unclear.

One Virgin customer recently told MobileSyrup their plan increased by $4 this month. MobileSyrup previously reported on a Bell customer who was notified their bill would increase by $6/month. MobileSyrup viewed documentation in both instances.

It’s unclear why Bell is implementing these price hikes and what services they impact. It’s also unclear if the company attempted to notify customers of the hikes through avenues outside of their monthly bills. Bell hasn’t answered MobileSyrup’s repeated questions on the matter.

In January, Rogers also implemented some price hikes on its mobile plans, along with Shaw internet and TV services. The company confirmed its price hikes would impact Fido customers as well.

Where does this leave Telus?

Telus has been relatively quiet on the matter. MobileSyrup hasn’t heard from Telus or Koodo’s mobile customers on bill changes. But as we’ve seen in the past, when one incumbent changes their pricing, others aren’t far behind in following.

In an interview, Dwayne Benefield, Koodo’s chief product officer, wouldn’t comment on specifics, noting the company looks at its prices “hourly” to ensure it’s offering Canadians the best value.

“We are looking, I’m not kidding, hourly at our price to make sure that we are hyper-competitive and, if not, offering the very best value to customers on pricing.”

The recent price hikes caught the attention of federal politicians who took part in an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.