You can now eat ‘gabagool’ with Tony Soprano thanks to this Tamagotchi

Remember the virtual pet craze of the 90s? While there were countless virtual pets like Digimon, Giga Pets, Pokémon and more, the true original was the Tamagotchi. On a side note, I’m still emotionally scarred by the time I accidentally went swimming with my OG Tamagotchi on with the difficult-to-find ‘Masked Man’ creature. May it rest in peace.

While the Tamagotchi craze has died down and several recent attempts to revive the brand have mostly fizzled out, that hasn’t stopped independent, oddball toy maker DebonairHeads from creating the most unique take on the virtual pet yet.

Say hello to the Tonygotchi, a take on the Tamagotchi designed in the likeness of The Sopranos’ main character and anti-hero, Tony Soprano. Created for the iconic HBO series’ 25th anniversary, DebonairHeads released this very funny Tony Soprano-inspired Tamagotchi that features an egg-shaped Tony from the picture above and below.

The game lets you eat dinner with Tony’s family, feed him much-needed “gabagool,” visit the strip club, fight a rival mob member and more. The toy sounds incredible so far, right? Well, the Tonygotchi also has a $750 price tag and has already been sold (only one was created).

For more of DebonairHeads’ wacky collectables, which include Armond from The White Lotus and the “Mi Scusi” guy from Eurotrip (played by Fred Armisen) action figures.

Hopefully, DebonairHeads decides to make another Tonygotchi 🍝. If you’re like me and this inventive, very weird toy has inspired you to dive back into The Sopranos, you can find every season of the TV show on Crave in HBO’s back catalogue of content.

Image credit: DebonairHeads

Source: DebonairHeads