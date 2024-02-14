Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2024

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in February.

Highlights include The Outer Worlds, Tales of Arise and the PSP game Resistance: Retribution.

The full list of new February games is as follows:

Extra

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Lego Jurassic World (PS4)

Lego Worlds (PS4)

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5)

Rogue Book (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Lords (PS4/PS5)

Tales of Arise (PS4/PS5)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essentials perks, including online play, free monthly games, and cloud storage for game saves.

Premium

Jet Moto 2 (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS1 game

Resistance: Retribution (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game

Tales of Symphonia (PS4/PS5)

Tales of Vesperia (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation