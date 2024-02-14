fbpx
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2024

One of the PSP's best games, Resistance: Retribution, is included

Bradly Shankar
Feb 14, 20244:08 PM EST 0 comments
Resistance Retribution

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in February.

Highlights include The Outer WorldsTales of Arise and the PSP game Resistance: Retribution.

The full list of new February games is as follows:

Extra

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)
  • Lego Jurassic World (PS4)
  • Lego Worlds (PS4)
  • Need for Speed Unbound (PS5)
  • The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PS5)
  • Rogue Book (PS4/PS5)
  • Rogue Lords (PS4/PS5)
  • Tales of Arise (PS4/PS5)
  • Tales of Zestiria (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essentials perks, including online play, free monthly games, and cloud storage for game saves.

Premium

  • Jet Moto 2 (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS1 game
  • Resistance: Retribution (PS4/PS5) — originally a PSP game
  • Tales of Symphonia (PS4/PS5)
  • Tales of Vesperia (PS4/PS5)

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

A breakdown of February’s PS Plus Essential games, which includes Square Enix’s Foamstars, can be found here. For last month’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, look here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

Resources

Telecom news roundup: Bell’s mass layoffs [Feb. 3-9]

Resources

Here’s everything we know so far about the Pixel Fold 2

Resources

How to stream Super Bowl LVIII in Canada

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Paramount+ [Feb. 5-11]

Comments