Playdate now available for purchase without long waiting period

Panic has announced that its black-and-white Playdate handheld is now in stock and ready to order.

Previously, you’d have to be placed on a lengthy waitlist in hopes of getting one. Panic says this new availability will only last for a “limited time,” so act quickly if interested.

Panic notes that it’s finally “caught up” with pre-orders after having shipped over 70,000 units, but naturally, that availability won’t last forever. However, the company says it will continue to notify users when Playdates become available going forward.

The Playdate costs $199 USD (about $270 CAD) and can be ordered here.

Image credit: Panic

Source: Panic Via: Engadget