OnePlus 12R orders are now open in Canada

OnePlus’ 12R is finally available to order now in Canada.

The device is the first ‘R’ series OnePlus phone to be available here.

The OnePlus 12R starts at $669.99 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and $799.99 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model. It’s available in two colours — ‘Iron Gray’ and ‘Cool Blue.’

The ‘R’ series smartphone offers a sizable 6.78-inch curved display, with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It features the same body design as the more expensive OnePlus 12, albeit in different colours.

It runs on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that can handle most intense tasks and daily tasks with ease. It also features a large 5,500mAh cell (bigger than the OnePlus 12’s) that lasts roughly two-and-a-half days with regular use. The battery charges roughly 50 percent in 15 minutes.

The OnePlus website indicates a delivery timeframe between February 21st and February 23rd. You can order the phone OnePlus 12R at $669.99 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.

Learn more about the OnePlus 12R below:

