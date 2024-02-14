fbpx
OnePlus 12R orders are now open in Canada

The OnePlus website indicates a delivery timeframe between February 21st and February 23rd

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 14, 202412:22 PM EST 1 comment

OnePlus’ 12R is finally available to order now in Canada.

The device is the first ‘R’ series OnePlus phone to be available here.

The OnePlus 12R starts at $669.99 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and $799.99 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model. It’s available in two colours — ‘Iron Gray’ and ‘Cool Blue.’

The ‘R’ series smartphone offers a sizable 6.78-inch curved display, with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It features the same body design as the more expensive OnePlus 12, albeit in different colours.

It runs on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that can handle most intense tasks and daily tasks with ease. It also features a large 5,500mAh cell (bigger than the OnePlus 12’s) that lasts roughly two-and-a-half days with regular use. The battery charges roughly 50 percent in 15 minutes.

The OnePlus website indicates a delivery timeframe between February 21st and February 23rd. You can order the phone OnePlus 12R at $669.99 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.

Learn more about the OnePlus 12R below:

OnePlus 12R Review: A new mid-range challenger appears

