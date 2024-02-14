Heritage committee calls on Bell executives to explain jobs cuts

The Canadian government wants to hear why Bell cut nine percent of its workforce last week.

Members of the heritage committee have called on executives to answer their questions later this month.

Mirko Bibic, Bell’s CEO, Sean Cohan, the president of Bell Media and Curtis Millen, Bell’s chief financial officer, are some of the executives the committee will ask to appear.

Bell announced the cuts on February 8th as part of its Q4 2023 financial report. The move, the company’s largest restructuring in 30 years, impacts 4,800 jobs. It marked the end of several newscasts on CTV and CTV2 stations and the sale of 45 Bell-owned radio stations.

The layoffs led to a strong backlash from politicians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the move “a garbage decision.”

B.C. Premier David Eby said companies like Bell took over media assets important to local communities like “corporate vampires” and “sucked the life out of them.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Heritage committee Via: The Canadian Press