News

Dope fake Pixel 9 Pro promotional video surfaces — it looks very realistic

This is great mock-up work and looks surprisingly real

Dean Daley
Feb 14, 20244:33 PM EST 0 comments

A Pixel 9 Pro promotional video has appeared online, and it’s definitely fake, but it’s pretty close to what I expect to see in several months when Google actually launches the smartphone (even though gorgeous is spelled wrong in the fake promo).

Hanbin Pyo created the fake device’s promotional video and a ‘Behance’ page. Pyo said they referenced many Google commercials to make it look real.

Pyo included features like Gemini and ‘Circle to Search’ in the video alongside Google’s Tensor G4 chipset. Further, they used references from Made by Google and Onleaks.

I’ve seen a lot of Pixel commercials in the past, and I thought this was very well done. In fact, I’d go so far as to say it’s awesome.

Previous Pixel 9 Pro leaks indicate that the device will feature a 6.5-inch flat display and flat frame similar to the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24+ and S24. Rumours also indicate the Pixel 8 will offer a new camera bump, a protruding power button and a volume rocker on the right side.

We’re not expecting to see the Pixel 9 series alongside the Pixel Fold 2. 

I hope the official Pixel 9 Pro is a bit thinner than this design, but the more I see of the rumoured smartphone, the more I’m getting excited for it.

Image credit: Hanbin Pyo

Source: Hanbin Pyo

