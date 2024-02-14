Don’t go for Koodo’s $40/10GB 4G plan unless you want to bundle services

Koodo has rolled out a 10GB 4G plan option for $40/month in Ontario, Manitoba, and Québec.

Examining Koodo’s other plan offerings raises questions about why anyone would pick this option. In most provinces, customers can access a 30GB 4G plan for $39/month. In Québec, this 30GB option costs $40/month.

It goes without saying, but if you’re looking for a mobile plan alone, don’t pick this option.

But if you want to bundle with home internet services and Stream+, you can get all three for $99/month in Ontario and Québec. In Manitoba, it will cost $115/month.

The price options in these three provinces are the lowest under Koodo’s new Happy Stack Bundle option.

The final bundled price will increase if customers pick a different plan. For those opting to bundle the aforementioned 30GB mobile plans, they’ll pay more than $115/month in Manitoba and more than $99/month in Ontario and Québec.

At this time, the new bundles are only available in Ontario, Québec and Manitoba as that’s where the Telus-flanker offers home internet services.

The $40/10GB 4G plan comes with one free perk. Customers can pick from premium voicemail or unlimited international SMS from Canada. Plans with 4G data can reach download speeds of up to 100Mbps.