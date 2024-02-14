Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Feb. 15 – 21]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

New deals:

Get the Google Pixel 7a for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the iPhone 14 for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $65/mo. After a credit of $25/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).

Ongoing deals:

Get 20 GB for $29/mo in Quebec or 30 GB for $39/mo in other regions, on new activations when you bring your own phone

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $55/mo (Quebec only).

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data from $45/month in Quebec or from $50/month in other regions.

Refer a Friend and you’ll each get $25 in bill credits when they join Virgin Plus.

Save up to 75% on stellar pre-loved phones.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 75 GB for $50/mo. in main regions & 60GB for $40/mo in QC when you bring your own phone.

Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.

Ongoing deals:

Fibe 500 Internet + Fibe TV with the channels you love $89/mo.

Gigabit Fibe 1.5 Internet $70/mo.

Save up to $240 on any internet package when you activate a Mobility plan at the same time

Save $120 on select Apple Watches.

Get bonus 10GB data/mo with $45/mo and above Prepaid Voice plans in main regions

Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with $32/mo and above Prepaid Voice and Data plans in QC and $35/mo & $40/mo in main regions

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Upgrade your phone with 50 GB for $45/month

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Google Pixel 8!

Get a $200 trade in bonus!

Add a line & get 20GB of data at 4G LTE speeds in Quebec for $29/mo or 30GB for $39/mo in other regions after Automatic Payments Discount.

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Ongoing deals:

Exclusive offer for newcomers: The All-Inclusive Canada 35 GB Mobile plan at $40/month, when paired with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

New Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. For a limited time, take advantage of an additional $5/month discount for life and get it for $55/month, when combined with an Internet plan.

Limited-time offer: Bring your own phone and get an additional $10 off the Canada 25 GB Mobile plan each month.

“Give a gift, get a gift” offer: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Motorola Edge 2023, or Razr+ 2023 combined with a Mobile plan and get a second phone as a bonus among the following devices: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A03s, Motorola Moto G play 2024, and Moto G Play 2023.

“Give a gift, get a gift” offer: Buy a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro combined with a Mobile plan and get a Google Pixel 7a as a bonus.

Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.

Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.

Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.

Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.

New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Get a 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 30GB, 50GB, and 55GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Save $21/mo. on Koodo Home internet as a Koodo mobile customer.

Get Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime bundled from $20/mo.

Ongoing deals:

Up to $240 in bill credits over 24 months ($10 off/month) on the Pay-per-use data plan.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB starting at $0/month for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge and select plans, when you trade in your Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB. Get up to $365 bill credit if you trade in an eligible device.

Ongoing deals:

Save $5/month for 24 months on the 5G Infinite Premium plan with code PREMIUM5. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $20/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $20/month.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 75GB in QC and $70/mo for 100GB in other regions.

Trade in and save this Lunar New Year! Get a $100 credit toward the Pixel 8 or other eligible android devices, with financing, when you trade in any device.

Lunar New Year offer: Get the Pixel 8 for only $8.88/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans when you return your device within 2 years.

Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 Credit towards a new device with financing when you trade in any device, any model.

Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Quebec only).

Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.

Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.

Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.

Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec or $40/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Order the all-new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a $200 trade-in bonus when you trade in an eligible device.

Ongoing deals:

Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save $300 with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $515 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get two new iPhone 15 and save up to $1,300. Save $620 upfront when you get two iPhone 15 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment and get up to $680 in bill credits when you trade in eligible devices.

Receive 1GB data bonus and 500 nationwide calling add-on monthly for free for one year, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: TT100.

Get a new iPhone 15 and save $310 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bill credit of up to $340 when you trade in an eligible device.

Save $470 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get $515 in exclusive bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and save $1342 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $390 bill credit.

Get the Google Pixel 8 and save $897 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $8.88 per month over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.

Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.

Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and save $475 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back.

Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.

Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Get a bonus of 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on the Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

Subscribe to a 20GB plan for only $29/month in Quebec or to a 5G 30GB plan for only $34/month in other regions.

Savings with a 90-day subscription. Save $5/month on the 60 GB Canada-US plan in Quebec and the 4G 30 GB plan in other regions. Save $6/month on the 50 GB plan or $10/month on the 60 GB Canada-US plan (Excluding Quebec).

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM.

Promo on $24/mo & $29/mo 4G plans & $34/mo, $50/mo 5G plans in QC.

Promo on $24/mo & $39/mo 4G plans & $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 5G plans in main regions.

Ongoing deals:

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

New deals: Get 29GB bonus data/month for 24 months with 4G $45/mo plan, 12GB with $40/mo plan and 8GB for 12 months with $30/mo plan. (Excluding QC)

Get 6GB bonus data/month for 12 months with 3G $30/mo in QC.

Get 27GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $40 & $45/mo 4G plans & 56GB with $55, $65 & $75/mo 4G plans in QC. Ongoing deals: Get 500MB bonus data with Auto-Pay with 3G plan $22/mo & $25/mo & $30/mo 4G plan in Quebec and $25/mo 3G or $30/mo 4G data, talk & text plan in other regions.

Get 39GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $55/mo 4G & above plans in main regions.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $50/mo. With Digital Discount

50GB for $34/mo for 24 months

Switch to Freedom and get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $40/mo. Select post-secondary institutions

New Roam Beyond plan: stay connected in 73 destinations with Canada’s very first global roaming plan. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.

Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Unlimited plan and save $20/mo. for 6 months. That’s $120 in savings!

Newcomers to Canada can get either 2 months of free Prepaid mobile service or a new phone with savings up to $780 on any postpaid mobile voice & data plan

Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.

Save $120 on any totalSHARE voice & data or VIP 35 plan

Save up to $100 when you buy a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only.

infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get Unlimited Data in a Bundle and Save. Bundle with Gig Internet for $99/mo.

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Ongoing deals:

Get Ignite Internet starting at just $55/mo on a 2-year ValuePlan when paired with a Rogers or Fido mobile plan.

Save an extra $5/mo when you choose Ignite Internet 250 or faster on a 2-year ValuePlan.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill credit with Internet.

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Ongoing deals:

Double The Data On All New Plan Activations For The First Three Months.

$25 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 purchase of a $50+ Top Up.

Ongoing deals:

Monthly plan costs $20/mo, total data includes auto top-up bonus, 250MB/mo.

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Ongoing deals:

Enjoy 38GB for $40/mo in ON

Instantly activate with eSIM for $0, with a compatible device.

Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

