Android 15 Developer Preview may launch on February 15

This is a week later compared to last year

Dean Daley
Feb 14, 20249:02 PM EST 0 comments

It looks like Android 15 might make its first appearance on February 15th.

Discovered by 9to5Googlea comment posted to the Android Open Source Project by a Google developer indicates the Android 15 developer beta will launch very soon.

The developer refers to the update as Android V, which is the internal dessert codename for Vanilla Ice Cream.

This would be roughly on schedule for the Android 15 Developer Preview, as the Android 14 developer preview launched on February 8th last year. The Developer Preview isn’t for everyone since it’s not ready for public use.

However, the Android 15 Developer Preview should provide the first look at what to expect for the official launch of Android 15, which won’t come to market until later this year.  If you want to take a look at the developer preview, it’s important to note that it’ll only be available on Pixel devices.

Source: 9to5Google

