Toronto Police will enforce paid parking on public streets this Family Day

Drivers will have to pay to park on Toronto streets during the nine public holidays Ontario recognizes

Nida Zafar
Feb 13, 20243:45 PM EST 0 comments

Anyone planning on parking their vehicle on a Toronto street this Family Day might want to download the Green P app.

This is because the Toronto Police Service will start enforcing paid on-street parking during statutory holidays in Toronto. Ontario has nine public holidays. Family Day, celebrated on February 19th, marks the first holiday where enforcement will take place.

Toronto Police have not partaken in enforcement on these holidays in the past. In a press release, it notes the change comes as the demand for parking continues to grow.

“The enforcement of paid on-street parking on statutory holidays is a measure to address the increasing competition for curb space and the need for efficient parking management.”

Money collected from on-street parking payments go towards the City of Toronto.

Drivers can download the City-owned mobile payment app on the App Store and the Play Store.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Toronto Police Service

