Public Mobile adds $34/month 30GB 5G plan

Public has also dropped a $55/mo 30GB 5G plan that, frankly, wasn't worth paying for given other available deals

Jonathan Lamont
Feb 13, 202412:25 PM EST 0 comments
Public Mobile

Telus-owned Public Mobile switched up its plans, adding a new deal and simplifying some ongoing offers.

The main change is the addition of a new $34/month 30GB 5G plan, which was not previously available. Additionally, Public removed a $55/month 30GB 5G plan, which wasn’t really worth getting since the wireless provider had a $50/60GB 5G plan to match offers from competitors.

Aside from those changes, Public’s plans remain mostly unchanged. It’s still offering a $40/month 50GB 5G plan ($34/month with a 90-day subscription) and a $65/mo 60GB 5G plan with Canada-U.S. usage ($55/month with a 90-day subscription).

There’s also the $39/month 30GB 4G plan ($34/month with a 90-day subscription), which, again, doesn’t really make sense given for the same price you can get either 30GB 5G or 50GB 5G on a 90-day subscription.

Most of Public’s plans are listed as limited-time or promotional offers, and it’s not clear how long they will stick around.

You can check out Public Mobile’s plans here.

