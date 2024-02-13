Mid-range Nothing Phone 2a to be revealed on March 5th

Nothing is ready to reveal the latest Nothing Phone 2a.

As shared by the company, it will reveal the phone on March 5th, as part of a limited rollout.

The limited rollout will happen in the U.S. as a “developer program,” according to Engadget.

It’s currently uncertain if the mid-range device will be available in Canada as part of the initial ‘Developer Program’ rollout. The program seems similar to how the company tested the Nothing Phone (1) in a closed beta in the U.S. before bringing the Phone (2) to North America. MobileSyrup has reached out to Nothing for confirmation about Canadian availability of the Phone 2a

From what we know so far, the device is likely to be a cheaper alternative to the Nothing Phone (2), similar to Samsung’s FE line, or OnePlus’ ‘R’ line.

Rumours have indicated that the upcoming device will retail for under €400 (around $580 CAD) in Europe. It will likely be available in an 8GB/128GB variant and a 12GB/256GB model. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 starts at $929 in Canada.

Leaked renders also suggest that the device will have a glyph-less design, which will make the Nothing Phone 2a the company’s first smartphone to go glyph-less. Read more about the leaked render below.

Source: Nothing, Via: Engadget