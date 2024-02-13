Google Meet Companion Mode finally arrives on iOS and Android

Google Meet users on Android and iOS will soon be able to use the platform’s ‘Companion Mode,’ a feature that has long been available on the web version of Google Meet.

The feature is useful in group settings, like office conference rooms, as it gives every meeting participant access to interactive features and controls, including polls, in-meeting chats, emoji reactions, Q&A, live captions and more.

“Using Companion Mode from your mobile device is a quick, lightweight way to participate in meetings without opening a laptop. This can be particularly useful in meeting spaces where room for a laptop is limited, or as an easy, discreet way to participate during large in-person meetings, such as all hands or town halls,” Google wrote in an update.

With the feature now on mobile, users will be able to view and zoom in on presented content, exchange chat messages with other participants, and even check in to the room from their mobile.

The mode is rolling out now for iOS and Android users, and it can take 15-30 days to be widely available.

It will be available to all Google Workspace and Google Workspace Individual customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

Learn more about Companion Mode on iOS and Android here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google