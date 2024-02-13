GM reveals pricing for the new Chevy Equinox EV

General Motors (GM) has released pricing details and the estimated range of the much anticipated Chevy Equinox electric vehicle (EV), which will be available later this year. GM has currently only released U.S. pricing, with Canadian pricing still to follow.

The entry-level single-motor, front-wheel drive (FWD) 1LT (Luxury touring) model of the Equinox EV will start at $34,995 USD (about $47,000 CAD) and will be the first model available. It has an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated range of 319 miles, which is 513 kilometres. The price is more than the $30,000 USD (roughly $40,000 CAD) price GM was originally aiming for. The pricing makes the Equinox EV very competitive with other electric SUVs, such as the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.

The U.S. pricing for the other FWD trim levels of the Equinox EV was also released.

2LT FWD starting at $43,295 USD (about $58,000 CAD)

2RS FWD starting at $44,795 USD (about $60,200 CAD)

3LT FWD starting at $45,295 USD (about $60,800 CAD)

3RS FWD starting at $46,795 USD (about $62,900 CAD)

MobileSyrup reached out to GM Canada for an update on the Canadian pricing and availability of the Chevy Equinox EV, and a spokesperson replied stating, “Canadian Equinox EV pricing will be announced soon.”

If the Equinox EV is priced similarly to its USD to CAD conversion in Canada, all five models would be potentially eligible for the federal government’s iZEV (zero-emission vehicle) $5000 incentive. Station wagons, SUVs, and trucks are eligible with an MSRP under $60,000 and higher-priced trims of these vehicles up to a maximum of $70,000.

This means, factoring in the $5,000 federal incentive, the entry-level Equinox EV 1LT FWD would be about $42,000 here in Canada. Again, this is speculation and based on current USD to CAD conversion rates. GM’s pricing of the Equinox EV in Canada could and likely will differ from exact conversion rates.

The potential Canadian pricing would also make it available for some provincial EV incentives, such as in British Columbia, where an incentive of up to $4,000 is available on an income-tested basis. Ontario does not offer a financial incentive for EVs. CAA has all provincial incentives listed on its website.

According to GM, the Chevy Equinox EV in Canada is expected to have limited quantities of the 2RS model available in early 2024, with the full line-up’s availability anticipated for mid-2024.

