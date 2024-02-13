Leak says that Gemini is coming to Google Assistant headphones

Google’s Gemini app recently launched in Canada on smartphones, but according to 9to5Google, the smart assistant will also make its way to headphones.

This leak comes from a Google app beta ‘update 15.6,’ revealing a string of code that says: “Gemini mobile app is working on expanding availability to make it accessible on your headphones.”

Gemini currently focuses on Android and iOS smartphones first; however, if your handset is using it and you are connected to your Pixel Buds Pro, it will still trigger Google Assistant instead of Gemini.

When Gemini hits the Pixel Buds Pro, it’ll bring generative AI-powered responses using audio instead of visuals like on a smartphone.

Source: 9to5Google