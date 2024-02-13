FCC commissioner wants to investigate Apple blocking Beeper Mini

A U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner wants the organization to investigate the Beeper Mini situation and Apple’s response to the app that brought iMessage to Android.

As detailed by The Verge, Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr asked the FCC to investigate whether Apple’s shutdown of Beeper Mini “complies with the FCC’s Part 14 rules.”

The Part 14 rules require that “advanced communications service,” like iMessage, must ensure they’re accessible. Carr argues that Apple may have violated FCC rules that prevent providers from installing “features, functions, or capabilities that impede accessibility or usability.”

According to Carr, Beeper Mini “encourage accessibility and usability,” and so Apple’s decision to block Beeper Mini could constitute a violation of the Part 14 rules. Carr also argued that green bubble messages have low contrast, which makes it difficult for people with vision problems to read those messages easily.

The Verge points out that Carr also raised concerns about Apple’s walled garden approach and the impact that could have on augmented and virtual reality software.

It remains unclear if the FCC will follow through on an investigation.

Beeper Mini, for those unfamiliar, was an Android app released late last year that brought Apple’s exclusive iMessage service to Android devices. Apple responded to Beeper Mini by taking increasingly aggressive steps to block the app’s access to iMessage, eventually culminating in Beeper giving up on the app and several Apple customers getting their Macs banned from accessing iMessage.

Source: The Verge