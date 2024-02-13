fbpx
Save up to 23 percent on Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Max

Ian Hardy
Feb 13, 20246:54 AM EST 0 comments
AirPods Max

Apple’s various AirPods models are all on sale on Amazon today to the tune of up to 23 percent off.

Below are all of Apple’s latest offers:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

