Taco Bell hosted its own E3-like event, and it was glorious

The Super Bowl wasn’t the only thing to recently happen in Las Vegas — Taco Bell also hosted its ‘Más Live 2024 event,’ which was truly spectacular to watch.

Your first question may be, “why is Taco Bell hosting a tech event-like keynote?”

Well, remember E3, the event where console makers and game developers held conferences and shared the newest games and innovations coming to the gaming space? Or maybe conferences like Nintendo’s Directs, Xbox’s Developer Directs or PlayStation State of Plays are more familiar to you?

Well, imagine something like that, but for Taco Bell food.

The star-studded event included a behind-the-scenes look at the Taco Bell test kitchen, celebrity musical performances, the reveal of new menu items, an awards segment and more.

At the event, Taco Bell announced new shakes with churro bits drizzled over the top (apparently, Taco Bell didn’t have shakes before). The fast-food company even showed off a new Baja Blast Pie, with Taco Bell’s Liz Matthews, the fast food chain’s global chief food innovation officer, saying, “It’s honestly the best thing I’ve ever eaten,” which is truly a gripping statement.

Taco Bell also revealed that a Crunchwrap with Cheez-it inside is coming summer. Now, that’s what I call innovation.

An awards segment was hosted during the event, the ‘2024 Bell Awards,’ which celebrates Taco Bell fandom. One such award was the “Drive-thru Ride of the Year,” an award commemorating the most iconic vehicle to go through a Taco Bell drive-thru. The award went to a man named Cutter Berk for his Taco Bell-themed motorcycle.

If you have ever, for some reason, wanted to watch a fast food company give an E3-like presentation, then Taco Bell has delivered.

By the way, I feel the need to disclaim I’ve never eaten Taco Bell before.

Image credit: Taco Bell

Source: IGN