New Crave original The Trades, from Trailer Park Boy producers, premieres March 22

The new Crave Original series The Trades, from the producers of the Canadian classic the Trailer Park Boys, premieres March 22nd on Crave. The show was shot in Canada in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and Hamilton, Ontario.

“The Trades centres around a colourful group of refinery plant works and the working class community they call home,” Bell said in a press release.

The show stars Robb Wells, who plays the role of a pipefitter with a working-class background. Wells played Ricky in the Trailer Park Boys and later produced the show. Other stars include Anastasia Phillips, Jennifer Spence, Enrico Colantoni, Patrick McKenna and Tom Green.

The series is co-produced by Trailer Park Boys Inc. and Kontent House in association with Bell’s Crave.

The Trailer Park Boys is one of my favourite Canadian shows of all time, and the fact the producers and star of it are behind The Trades makes me super excited to see it.

Image credit: Bell

Source: Bell