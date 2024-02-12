Google One joins YouTube Music and Premium in the 100 million subscriber club

Google’s cloud storage subscription, better known as Google One, has surpassed the 100 million subscriber mark.

This comes soon after Google-owned YouTube and YouTube reached over 100 million subscribers combined. The update was shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai on X (formerly Twitter).

We just crossed 100M Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan (launched yesterday) offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon. https://t.co/m7zAVop7P6 pic.twitter.com/sMdwJeq0iU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 9, 2024

Pichai added that with Google One’s new ‘AI Premium Plan,’ which launched on February 8th, Google expects to build on the momentum and add more subscribers going forward. The new plan offers users access to AI features like Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and additional features “coming soon.”

Google One starts at $2.79 per month (currently discounted to $0.69 per month for the first three months). The AI Premium Plan, on the other hand, starts at $26.99 per month. It is currently available as a free trial for the first two months. The Premium plan also offers other benefits, like 2TB of storage, plan sharing with up to five other members, Google Photos editing features, 10 percent back from Google Store purchases, VPN for multiple devices, and more.

Elsewhere, there has also been chatter about a Google One all-in-one subscription that would pair it with Nest Aware and even YouTube, but Google hasn’t confirmed the rumours yet.

Source: @sundarpichai