Google’s new Gemini app live in Canada, but your mileage may vary

Google’s new Gemini Android app appears to be available in Canada now, though your mileage may vary. Moreover, you’ll likely need to jump through a few hoops in order to get it.

Last week, Google finally brought Gemini to Canada and launched a new smartphone experience in the U.S., promising to bring it to other regions “soon.” Now, Android Police reports some people are getting access to the Gemini app outside the U.S. after Google indicated the first round of Gemini expansions would start this week. Specifically, Google Bard product lead Jack Krawczyk tweeted on February 8th that people could “enjoy [Gemini] in US today, Asia-Pacific, LATAM, North America, Africa next week!”

home control working now… more features coming soon. enjoy in US today, Asia-Pacific, LATAM, North America, Africa next week!https://t.co/xnUNBxC6wV https://t.co/7Vp2n8wsWK — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) February 8, 2024

So, with Krawczyk mentioning an expansion to North America and Android Police reporting that more people were getting access to Gemini, naturally, I ran tapped my way to the Play Store only to find Gemini was still listed as not available in Canada. However, according to Android Police, many people in regions outside the U.S. are still seeing that warning in the Play Store but have been able to sideload the Gemini APK successfully and have it start working. The publication cites cases in Germany and India where sideloading Gemini worked, one with a Pixel 7 Pro and one with a Pixel 6a.

I tried sideloading the APK on my Pixel 8, but when launching the app, I was hit with a “location not supported” message. However, after a few minutes, I tried to activate Google Assistant and got a prompt to try the new Gemini experience. After that, Gemini was up and working on my Pixel 8, no more warnings about an unsupported location. MobileSyrup’s editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke was also able to get Gemini working via sideloading and didn’t get hit with a location warning.

All this means that if you’re really hankering to try out Gemini, you can probably get it working now. Presumably, if the app itself isn’t blocking access based on users’ locations, it won’t be long before it becomes available on the Play Store — good news for people not comfortable with sideloading. However, if you are comfortable with the sideloading process and the associated risks, you can find the Gemini APK here.

And don’t think Gemini is limited to just the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. According to Android Police, people were able to get Gemini running the Pixel 6a and 7 Pro as well.

Via: Android Police