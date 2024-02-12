Save up to 20 percent on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and the Swifties are aligned, Amazon has once again dropped the price of one of its most popular product by up to 20 percent.
Check out the deals below on its Fire TV Sticks:
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for $59 (save 14%)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa for $169 (save 11%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $49 (save 17%)
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $37 (save 16%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $39 (save 20%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $69 (save 13%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Amazon