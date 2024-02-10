Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Paramount+ [Feb. 5-11]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

Tokyo Vice (Season 2)

Crave premiere date: February 8th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Thursday)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

In Tokyo, American journalist Jake Adelstein continues to work with detective Hiroto Katagiri to investigate the world of the yakuza.

Based on Adelstein’s memoir, Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, Tokyo Vice was created by J. T. Rogers (Oslo) and stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story), Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai) and Rachel Keller (Fargo).

Stream Tokyo Vice here.

Disney+

The Marvels

Original theatrical release date: November 10th, 2023

Disney+ Canada premiere date: February 7th, 2024

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

After they find themselves switching places when using their powers, Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau must team up to save the universe from a vengeful alien warrior.

The Marvels was co-written and directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), Markham, Ontario’s Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers).

Stream The Marvels here. It’s worth noting that Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of The Marvels, a behind-the-scenes documentary featuring the cast and crew of the film, is also now streaming on Disney+.

Netflix

Lover, Stalker, Killer [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 7th, 2024

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

This documentary follows a mechanic who tries online dating for the first time, only to meet a woman with a deadly romantic obsession.

Stream Lover, Stalker, Killer here.

Paramount+

Halo (Season 2) [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: February 8th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Thursday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Amid war with the alien threat known as the Covenant, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans to find the key to humanity’s salvation: the Halo.

Based on Xbox’s popular video game series of the same name, Halo was developed by Kyle Killen (The Beaver) and Steven Kane (Alias) and stars Ymir, B.C.’s Pablo Schrieber (The Wire), Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), Natasha McElhone (Designated Survivor), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), and Jen Taylor as Cortana (reprising the role from the games).

Stream Halo here

Prime Video

Upgraded [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 9th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

An aspiring art intern is invited on a last-minute work trip, leading her to meet a handsome stranger.

Upgraded was directed by Carlson Young (The Blazing World) and stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny).

Stream Upgraded here.

