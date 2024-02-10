How to stream Super Bowl LVIII in Canada

Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11th.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, though coverage for the kickoff show will start earlier at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Canadians can tune into CTV and TSN to watch the game. Those with a cable connection can stream the game directly on the CTV channel on their TV, or on the CTV website with their TV service provider credentials.

Supported TV service providers include Bell, Eastlink, NorthernTel, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Telus, Access and more. Check out the full list of supported providers here.

Elsewhere, TSN will also offer the game. You can watch the event directly on your TV if you have TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4 or TSN 5 included in your cable plan. Similarly, RDS will have French-language game coverage with the same schedule as TSN.

If you don’t have cable, you can subscribe to a monthly or annual TSN pass. The monthly pass should suit those who only want to stream the Super Bowl and not use the service thereafter. It costs $19.99. Those who’d like to stream sporting events throughout the year should go with the annual plan. It costs $199.90 (billed annually), which equates to $16.66/month.

TSN is available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Roku and more.

Who are you cheering for? Let us know in the comments below?

Image credit: NFL