Here are Best Buy’s top 5 deals of the week (Feb. 8-15)

Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-Free 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera System – 3 Pack

The Blink Outdoor 4 wire-free security cameras give you peace of mind even when you’re not at home. The camera bundle is a convenient way to monitor your home from anywhere and record clear and crisp security footage daytime or night.

The camera system offers a 1080p HD live view and a two-year battery life with included AA lithium batteries, alongside motion detection. Further, when paired with the Blink subscription plan, you can unlock extra features like person detection and cloud storage.

You can learn more about the camera system here.

Blink Outdoor 4 Wire-Free 1080p Full HD IP Security Camera System – 3 Pack: $197.99 (save $132)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 was released in 2022, but they’re still one of the best wireless headphones on the market.

The headphone offers noise cancelling, with exceptional sound quality and call clarity.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 offer 30-hour battery life, while a three-minute charge offers roughly three hours of usage. The headphones also support voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, alongside 360 Reality Audio, and multipoint connection. You can learn more about the Sony WH-1000XM5 here.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones : $449.99 (save $50)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter E2

If you’re looking for an easier way to travel small distances, like an evening run to the corner store, the Segway Ninebot KickScooter E2 is a powerful and eco-friendly way to get around.

It has a 450W motor that can reach a top speed of 20 km/h and a range of up to 25km on a single charge. According to the company, the Ninebot KickScooter E2 features an innovative design with a large LED dashboard, a low footboard, and puncture-proof tires. Further, it supports a dual braking system that uses brakes in the front and rear to ensure efficient and reliable braking.

On the front, the scooter also features a 2.1W headlight that can illuminate 13.5 metres in front of you for better visibility during the night.

You can learn more about the Segway Ninebot KickScooter E2 here.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter E2: $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 is part of Samsung’s latest flagship tablets, comprising the Tab S9 FE, Tab S9, the Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra.

The base Tab S9 features a large 11-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon Gen 2 processor, and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage models. The tablet also has a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand storage.

The tablet also comes with an S Pen that lets you write and draw, and even control your tablet. You can learn more about the tablet here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $899.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $1,049.99 (save $200)

Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s latest and greatest Pixel Buds Pro are currently discounted at Best Buy. The earbuds have custom-designed 11mm speaker drivers that make music sound “powerful yet nuanced,” with Active Noise Cancellation, Volume EQ, and Spatial Audio.

The earbuds come with three ear tip size options for max comfort, and Google Assistant support baked in for convenience.

The buds can be charged wirelessly, and a full charge offers up to 31 hours of listening time.

Best Buy has four Pixel Buds Pro colourways discounted:

Google Pixel Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds : $219.99 (save $40)

