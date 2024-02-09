Canadian government seeking to ban Flipper Zero amidst ongoing carjackings

The Canadian government has announced plans to ban the Flipper Zero and similar devices as they’re commonly linked to car theft.

Members of the Canadian government gathered at a recent Summit to identify solutions to the ongoing wave of car theft across Canada. A press release states that the Government of Canada will be “pursuing all avenues to ban devices used to steal vehicles by copying the wireless signals for remote keyless entry, such as the Flipper Zero.”

Criminals have been using sophisticated tools to steal cars. And Canadians are rightfully worried.



Today, I announced we are banning the importation, sale and use of consumer hacking devices, like flippers, used to commit these crimes. 🔗: https://t.co/K4MA3u68kP — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) February 8, 2024

The Flipper Zero is a small, pocket-sized device described as a “multi-tool device for geeks.” It can copy wireless signals such as RFID, radio, NFC, infrared and Bluetooth. While its intended use may not be nefarious, the Flipper Zero and similar devices can be used to create digital keys, open garage doors, etc.

Following the Government of Canada’s announcement, the COO of Flipper Devices Alex Kulagin stated, “Flipper Zero can’t be used to hijack any car, specifically the ones produced after the 1990s, since their security systems have rolling codes.” Denouncing the allegations, Kulagin says, “Flipper Zero is intended for security testing and development and we have taken necessary precautions to ensure the device can’t be used for nefarious purposes”

Despite Kulagin’s statement, numerous videos can be found online highlighting how the Flipper Zero and similar devices can be misused by criminals.

The Canadian government claims that 90,000 vehicles are reported stolen each year. This results in around $1 billion in annual losses, including insurance costs.

On top of seeking to ban such devices, the Canadian Government is investing $28 million to conduct “more investigations and examinations of stolen vehicles.” This investment also seeks to enhance collaborations on investigations across Canada and internationally.

Image credit: Flipper Zero

Source: Government of Canada Via: Gizmodo