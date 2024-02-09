Anker charging accessories are up to 33 percent off

Anker is offering you power at a discounted rate. The accessory company has discounted chargers, cables and portable chargers to the tune of 33 percent off.
Check out the deals below:
- Anker 2 Port Compact Charger with Foldable Plug for $19.99 (save 23%)
- Anker Portable Charger, 20,000 mAh Power Bank for $39.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB C Charger (GaN II 100W) for $69.99 (save 22%)
- Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $29.99 (save 14%)
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, 15W Max Fast Charging Stand for $159.99 (save 16%)
- Anker Power Bank, 24,000 mAh 3-Port Portable Charger for $172.99 (save 31%)
- Anker USB-C Power Bank, 10K Portable Charger for $29.99 (save 33%)
- Anker Portable Charger 20,000 mAh Battery Pack for $49.99 (save 17%)
- Anker 10,000mAh Portable Charger with Built-in USB-C for $59.99 (save 20%)
- Anker 10,000 mAh Foldable Wireless Portable Charger for $74.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Portable Charger with Built-in Lightning Connector for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 100W, 2-Pack) for $23.99
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.