fbpx
Deals

Several Canadian retailers discount Xbox Core and Elite controllers

GasmeStop, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and The Source are offering the discount

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 8, 20242:56 PM EST 0 comments
Xbox Stormcloud Vapor controller

Several Canadian retailers have Microsoft’s Xbox Core and Elite wireless controllers on sale.

The controllers, which work with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and more, are discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, The Source, GameStop and more. The promotion was first shared by @Lbabinz.

Find some of the deals below:

Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Astral Purple – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Carbon Black – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $58.99 (regularly $74.96)

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Electric Volt – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Special Edition Wireless Gaming Controller – Remix – and Rechargeable battery pack – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $84.96 (regularly $96.98)

Xbox Elite Wireless Gaming Controller Series 2 Core – Blue – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $149.96 (regularly $179.99)

Find all colourways discounted on Amazon here.

Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Edition: $64.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) with USB-C Cable – Carbon Black: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Black/Gold: $64.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red: $59.99 (save $15)

Find all colourways discounted at Best Buy here.

Walmart

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (White), Xbox: Available for $159.96

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Blue), Xbox: Available for $149.996)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96

Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96

Find all colourways discounted at Walmart here.

The Source

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable – Black: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $84.99 (save $15)

Find all colourways discounted at The Source here.

GameStop

Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)

Find all colourways discounted at GameStop here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: @Lbabinz

Related Articles

Deals

Bell equalizes Promo 75 plan price, makes it available with home service discount

Deals

Save up to 35 percent on Amazon Echo Show devices

Deals

Xbox Game Pass offering Paramount+ trial in hopes you’ll finally watch Halo’s Master Cheeks

Deals

Select Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are up to 27 percent off

Comments