Several Canadian retailers discount Xbox Core and Elite controllers

Several Canadian retailers have Microsoft’s Xbox Core and Elite wireless controllers on sale.

The controllers, which work with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and more, are discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, The Source, GameStop and more. The promotion was first shared by @Lbabinz.

Find some of the deals below:

Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Astral Purple – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Carbon Black – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $58.99 (regularly $74.96)

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller – Electric Volt – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $59.96 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Special Edition Wireless Gaming Controller – Remix – and Rechargeable battery pack – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $84.96 (regularly $96.98)

Xbox Elite Wireless Gaming Controller Series 2 Core – Blue – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS: $149.96 (regularly $179.99)

Find all colourways discounted on Amazon here.

Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Edition: $64.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) with USB-C Cable – Carbon Black: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Black/Gold: $64.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red: $59.99 (save $15)

Find all colourways discounted at Best Buy here.

Walmart

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (White), Xbox: Available for $159.96

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Blue), Xbox: Available for $149.996)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Astral Purple for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96

Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows Devices: Available for $59.96

Find all colourways discounted at Walmart here.

The Source

Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows Devices: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable – Black: $59.99 (save $15)

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: $84.99 (save $15)

Find all colourways discounted at The Source here.

GameStop

Xbox Wireless Controller – Shock Blue: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black: $59.99 (regularly $74.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xbox Wireless Controller – Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition: $64.99 (regularly $79.99)

Find all colourways discounted at GameStop here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: @Lbabinz