Some iPhone 16 models could feature bigger batteries

Apple might have plans to upgrade the iPhone 16 line’s battery capacity, according to a post from X user and frequent Apple leaker @MajinBuOfficial (yes, that really is their username).

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature bigger batteries compared to their predecessors, while the iPhone 16 Plus’ battery is poised to shrink considerably. Given most people I know who opted for the iPhone 15 Plus did so because it offers the best battery life in Apple’s current lineup, this is disappointing news.

Below are all the rumoured iPhone 16 series battery sizes:

iPhone 15: 3,349mAh/iPhone 16: 3,561mAh

iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383mAh/iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422mAh/iPhone 16 Pro: 4,676mAh

Based on the information I managed to obtain, the new iPhone 16 will have a 3561 mAh battery, while the 16 plus should have a 4006 mAh battery and the 16 Pro Max, should be equipped with a 4676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped due to the redesign of the internal structure… pic.twitter.com/T7VuhQ6Brs — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 7, 2024

Strangely, Majin Bu doesn’t reveal any information about the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery, though it will likely feature a similar mAh jump to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’s unclear why Apple would shrink the iPhone 16 Plus’ battery, but it’s likely related to saving money on manufacturing costs.

It’s important to point out that Majin Bu has a spotty track record when it comes to Apple leaks. They’re either entirely accurate or outright wrong. With this in mind, it’s important to look at this leak with a heavy dose of skepticism, especially since the iPhone 16 series is still months away from release.

Source: @MajinBuOfficial Via: MacRumors