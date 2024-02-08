Pixel Tablet 2 codenames surface online

The latest Android QPR3 beta 1 release might include details about Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet 2.

Two codenames have surfaced in the update’s coding: ‘Clementine’ and ‘Kiyomi.’ It’s unclear currently what devices Clementine and Kiyomi are, but 9to5Google believes these devices are related to the Pixel Tablet 2. The original Pixel Tablet had the internal codenames ‘Tangor’ and later ‘Tangorpro,’ which reportedly refers to a hybrid of a sweet orange and another citrus fruit.

A clementine is an example of a tangor that grows worldwide, and a Kiyomi is a tangor hybrid from Japan. Therefore, 9to5Google thinks that these names are related.

It’s unclear why there are two different codenames here, but it’s possible that one could refer to the tablet and the other its dock. The Pixel Tablet dock featured its own separate codenames, ‘Korlan’ and ‘Yuzu’ last year. While one was the released dock, the other was a charging-only dock for the tablet.

Very little is known about what upgrades Pixel Tablet 2 could offer, as this is one of the first leaks surrounding the upcoming tablet. The Pixel Tablet 2 might drop alongside the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Fold 2 in October.

Source: 9to5Google