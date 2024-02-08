Koodo, Fido, Virgin drop talk and text plan to $25/month

The Big Three flanker brands, Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus, are all now offering $25/month talk and text plans, marking a significant price drop for this basic plan.

The talk and text plan isn’t the most stunning offer out there, giving customers unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited Canada-wide messaging along with pay-per-use data with absurdly high rates. Still, for people who just want a basic talk and text plan and don’t really want data, it’s an important option to have. Unfortunately, the talk and text plans have seen steady price hikes in recent years.

Telus-owned Koodo made the change most recently, dropping the price from $35 to $25 since yesterday. Otherwise, the plan is the same as before. Koodo lists it as a promotion, but it’s unclear how long the promotion will stick around. Moreover, Koodo’s website doesn’t indicate if there’s a time limit on the $25/month talk and text plan, such as if the $10/mo discount only applies for a certain number of months. Still, if you sign up for it and manage to avoid inevitable price increases down the road, the $10/month difference will add up significantly.

It’s worth noting Koodo previously offered a roughly $5/month bill credit for 24 months on the talk and text plan, making it $30/month instead of $35. That credit is no longer available. You can check out Koodo’s plan here.

Rogers-owned Fido also has a $25/month talk and text plan, though there are some hoops customers need to jump through to get it. Namely, Fido’s plan actually costs $30/month, and to get the advertised $25/month price, you need to sign up for automatic payments, which apply a $5/month discount. Fido’s push to automatic payments is particularly frustrating because it artificially increases costs for people who don’t want to (or can’t) sign up for automatic payments.

It’s not clear when Fido changed its plan, but it was likely sometime in the last few days. You can find Fido’s plan here.

Finally, Bell’s Virgin Plus also has the $25/month talk and text plan. Virgin’s plan is perhaps the simplest of the three, with no mention of promotional pricing and now auto pay discounts involved — just straight up pay $25/month for the plan. Once again, we’re not sure exactly when Virgin changed the talk and text plan price, but based on our plan tracking, it likely happened sometime in the first week of February. Virgin’s talk and text plan previously cost $34/month.

You can view Virgin’s plan here.