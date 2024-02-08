Bell equalizes Promo 75 plan price, makes it available with home service discount

Bell has made a couple of changes to its mobile plan lineup.

On the mobility-only side, its Promo 75 plan is now available to customers who want to buy a phone from the provider or bring their own.

The Promo 75 plan that required customers to purchase a device was previously priced at $70/mo. A $5/mo credit is available on new activations and device upgrades, bringing it down to $65/mo.

The plan comes with 75GB of non-shareable 5G data at speeds up to 250Mbps and unlimited data at speeds up to 256Kbps afterwards. Unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting is also included. Standard definition video quality is 480p, and customers can boost to 1080p for $5/mo.

Bell’s $5/mo discount means this plan costs the same as its other 75GB offering, which requires customers to bring their own device. Both plans offer the same features, but the change gives customers more device options.

The service provider has also made some changes to its mobile plans paired with home services.

Previously, the only two options available were the 100GB for $60/mo and the 150GB Canada, U.S., Mexico for $75/mo. Those prices include a $30/mo discount when paired with a home service.

Now, customers can also access both of the Promo 75 options outlined above as well, though they don’t get the same $30/mo home service discount and instead save $15/mo, bringing the cost down to $50/mo.

These changes closely match with offerings from Rogers.

More information is available on Bell’s website.