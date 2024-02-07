Tesla Model Y Performance gets price cut in Canada, now eligible for federal incentive

Tesla has reduced the price of the Model Y Performance in Canada by $4,300. The electric vehicle (EV) is now available for $69,990. Previously, it was $74,290. This comes just days after Tesla reduced the price of the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range models.

This $4,300 price cut now makes the car eligible for the federal government’s iZEV (zero-emission vehicle) $5000 incentive. Station wagons, SUVs, and trucks are eligible with an MSRP under $60,000 and higher-priced trims of these vehicles up to a maximum of $70,000. So, since the base model Model Y RWD is under $60,000, the Model Y Performance is eligible for the incentive since it’s a higher-priced trim of the vehicle under $70,000. The EV is literally a whole $10 under $70,000 to make it eligible.

The federal incentive would make the Model Y Performance go from $69,990 to $64,990. Full details, including eligibility, are available on the federal government’s iZEV program website. Tesla also has a page detailing how the federal incentive applies to its EVs.

Some provincial incentives are also available for electric vehicles. For example, in British Columbia, some customers may be eligible for an incentive of up to $4,000 on an income-tested basis. Québec has a $7,000 EV incentive available, but the Model Y Performance is not eligible since it’s not under $65,000. Ontario does not offer any financial incentives for EVs. Tesla lists all available provincial incentives on its website.

For more information on the price drop of the Model Y RWD and Model Y Long Range, click here. The Tesla Model 3 was recently refreshed and is eligible for federal and provincial incentives in Canada.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Tesla North Via: iPhone in Canada